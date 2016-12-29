Mount Vernon's Hometown Newspaper 

Established in 2004
                                                      Joe Parisi, Publisher/Editor

Mt. Vernon Mayor

Richard Thomas
December 30, 2016  
Mt. Vernon, NY|

I am hoping 2017 will be a better year for Mt. Vernon and the entire world.  The staff of the Inquirer wishes everybody a healthy and prosperous New Year!

December 30, 2016   03
Mt. Vernon, NY
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Response to Mayor Thomas' letter on
Mt. Vernon city budget

     This letter is written in response to a letter written by Mount Vernon Mayor Thomas in reference to the 2017 City Budget. 
     In his letter, Mr. Thomas states that the 2017 adopted city budget results in an $18.00 a month property tax.  This information is incorrect.  The budget actually results in an $18 per year increase for a house with a $10,000 assessed valuation.  In relation to his other claims, there is no evidence to justify the wild and unsubstantiated allegations that appear to be a result of his vivid imagination.  The adopted 2017 budget results in a 1.07% property tax increase, the lowest in over two decades.  The budget funds the services required by the residents and businesses in Mount Vernon. 
     It also should be noted that the Mayor voted, as a member of the Board of Estimate and Contract, for the 2017 budget.  How could he vote in favor of the budget and now criticize it?  Contrary to his claims, the money to finance 2017’s contractual wage increase has been appropriated in the 2017 budget and will be paid out in 2017. The city has already paid the 2014, 2015 and 2016 increases in the year 2016.
     The Mayor has demonstrated and continues to demonstrate a profound, unfortunate and embarrassing inability to read and understand basic and elementary financial and accounting documents.  It has often been said that “It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.”  This is exactly what Mayor Thomas has done in his unfortunate letter that is riddled with inconsistencies and errors.
 
Respectfully Submitted,
 
Maureen Walker, CPA
Comptroller of the City of Mount Vernon
914-665-2304 (Office)
December 30, 2016   02
Mt. Vernon, NY

Rediscovering Black History

The first African-American commissioned officer in the USMC

Frederick C. Branch having his second lieutenant's bars pinned on by his wife. (11/5/45)
Frederick Clinton Branch and wife cut the ribbon and officially dedicate Branch Hall at the Officers Candidates School, Marine Corps Combat Development Command. (7/9/97)
     The National Archives holds thousands of photographs illustrating the various activities of servicemen and women in all branches of the Armed Forces. The photographs are able to give visuals of the bravery and sacrifice that men and women in the military made during their service.
     In several of the series, there are images of lesser known military heroes whose stories deserved to be acknowledged. One such person is Frederick C. Branch, the first
African-American commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps (USMC).
     After receiving a draft notice in May 1943, Branch reported to Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where he was inducted into the Marines. He was one of the first African-Americans selected into the USMC after President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 8802, which allowed black men to join the corps.
     Branch’s service and commitment during World War II, earned him at place in the officer’s training program.
     On November 10, 1945, Branch was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. Branch would later achieve the rank of Captain in 1952.
December 30, 2016   01
Mt. Vernon, NY

Fulton Avenue bridge set to close for about a year or more

The Fulton Avenue Drawbridge bridge during the last closure
     The project to rehabilitate the Fulton Avenue Drawbridge located along the border of Mount Vernon and Pelham Manor will fully close the bridge to motorists and pedestrians starting on January 4, 2017, between Secor Lane and Edison Avenue.
     A detour route will be posted following Pelham Parkway, Boston Post Road, Provost Avenue, South Third Avenue and South Columbus Avenue.  As an alternative route, motorists can use the Hutchinson River Parkway between Boston Post Road (Route 1) and Sandford Boulevard. 
     This closure was scheduled after the busy holiday shopping seasons to avoid further disruption.  It is estimated that the bridge will re-open in November 2017.
     This project is necessary to eliminate the need for interim and emergency repairs. Work to be performed on this project includes major steel, electrical and mechanical rehabilitation, as well as removal and replacement of the steel bridge deck, steel stingers, sidewalk panes, both approach spans, the operator’s area, painting and associated electrical components.  A new emergency generator will be installed to operate the bridge in the event of a utility power failure using a new emergency span drive.
     The $14.8 million bridge rehabilitation project, which is expected to create approximately 148 FTE jobs, was awarded to E.E. Cruz and Company, Inc.
     For additional information, contact Westchester County Department of Public Works and Transportation at (914) 995-2555.
December 27, 2016  
Pelham, NY

Pelham Art Center's new exhibition on OP-ED art opens January 19

     The Pelham Art Center is proud to present OP-ED Art: Image in the service of ideas, a group exhibition of six celebrated artists whose illustrations have achieved international acclaim and awards for their powerful interpretations of political, personal and cultural events. On view January 19 through March 25, 2017, OP-ED: Image in the service of ideas examines the graphic art appearing in newspapers and magazines that visually complements the written word, yet stands alone as a point of view, coalesced into a powerful image.  Smart, often ironic, the images prod the viewer and invite examination.
      Presented in the exhibit are over 50 original pen and ink drawings, prints, paintings, collages, and digital art by Doug Chayka, Brad Holland, Frances Jetter, Alex Nabaum, Eiko Ojala and Bruce Waldman. The artwork has appeared in national and international newspapers and magazines, industry trade and academic journals, and in some cases, commissioned work that was never published. 
     An opening reception will be held on Thursday, January 19 from 6:30-8PM including a free hands-on art workshop.  The exhibit is organized by two members of the Art Center’s gallery advisory committee, Elizabeth Saperstein and Nancy Warner.
