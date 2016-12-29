Established in 2004 by Joe and Luisa Parisi, publishers, the Inquirer
provides unparalleled community news for Mount Vernon and
Westchester County communities
|
Click here
to read the latest news coming from
Mt. Vernon Mayor
Richard Thomas
Last updated: 12/29/16 - 7:30 PM
February 3, 2017
Mt. Vernon, NY
February 2, 2017
Mt. Vernon, NY
Celebrating 150 years of caring: Wartburg looks back on year-long commemoration of milestone
Throughout 2016, Wartburg sponsored several initiatives, informative programs and fun events to highlight its historic 150th anniversary.
Founded as The Wartburg Orphans’ Farm School in 1866 just after the Civil War to provide a safe haven for children in need, Wartburg ended its services to children in 1979 due to changes in foster care. At the time, Wartburg fully transitioned into providing a continuum of care for seniors and their families, including residents and others in the surrounding community.
“Successful organizations never waiver from their mission and values. This is Wartburg. We are proud of who we are, and proud of what we do. We made the most of this anniversary year and now we will move on to new challenges, always thankful for the opportunity to serve,” said David Gentner, Wartburg President & CEO. MORE
February 2, 2017
Mt. Vernon, NY
Wartburg completes $1M in renovations to Meadowview Assisted Living
Wartburg’s Meadowview Assisted Living Residence (ALR) underwent a million-dollar renovation this past year. The renovation refreshed the building’s look, updated wiring and technology, and gave a new look to the Concierge, Gathering Lounge and Café areas to stay in pace with other similar ALRs in the area. Wartburg, a senior residential and healthcare provider in Mt. Vernon, NY, is dedicated to provided residential options for the oldest members of the community in a safe, stimulating environment on their 34-acre gated campus.
The majority of renovation work was in the common spaces of the facility on the main floor, specifically in the Gathering Lounge and surrounding areas. The $1,000,000 in renovations and upgrades came entirely from refinancing existing bonds that were used to build Meadowview in 2000. These renovations were made possible through the Westchester County Local Development Corporation’s (LDC) resolution in May of 2015, giving Wartburg access to $12.5 million in low cost bonds to re-finance existing debt and renovate the assisted living facility. The tax-exempt bond issue carried no financial risk to county taxpayers and saved the non-profit nearly $2.5 million in financing cost. MORE
February 2, 2017 02
Mt. Vernon, NY
EVERYBODY SHOULD READ THIS ARTICLE!
Cancer causing chemicals in one-third of fast food packaging
Fast food isn’t exactly known for its health benefits, but a new U.S. study suggests even the packaging may be harmful. That’s because the study found one-third of fast food packaging contains chemicals known as PFASs (for polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances) that give it stain-resistant, water-repellant and nonstick properties. The trouble is these fluorinated chemicals have also been linked to an increased risk of certain cancers, hormone problems, high cholesterol, obesity and immune suppression in human and animal studies.
“Our study is the most comprehensive assessment of how common fluorinated chemicals are in fast food wrappers in the U.S., and which types of wrappers are most likely to contain them,” said lead study author Laurel Schaider of the Silent Spring Institute in Newton, Massachusetts. MORE
February 1, 2017
New York, NY
Westchester high school students to compete in the 2017 Regional Brain Bee
WHAT: Students from 33 New York City, Westchester, and Long Island high schools will participate in the 2017 Regional Brain Bee Competition, moderated by Clarissa Waites, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Departments of Pathology and Cell Biology and Neuroscience, Columbia University.
The Brain Bee is a Q & A competition that tests high school students' knowledge of neuroscience. Students are quizzed on the brain and how it relates to memory, emotions, intelligence, behaviors, and disorders. The top three winners will receive cash prizes. The first-place winner will receive an all-expenses paid trip to compete in the National Brain Bee in March at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. The Brain Bee is a signature event of Brain Awareness Week (March 13-19)
Following the Brain Bee, all attendees are invited to attend a family brain fair, where they can participate in hands-on brain science games and experiments.
WHEN: Saturday, February 4
1:00-1:45 PM Participant Check-in and Reception
1:45-2:20 PM Introductory Remarks and Keynote Address
2:30-4:30 PM Brain Bee Competition and Awards Ceremony
4:30-5:30 PM Family Brain Fair
WHERE: Columbia University, Alfred Lerner Hall - 2920 Broadway at 114th Street
New York, NY
WHO: The Brain Bee is sponsored by the Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives, Columbia University Neuroscience Outreach, and the Columbia Neuroscience Society. Competing students hail from the five boroughs, Westchester, and Long Island.
The Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives is a nonprofit organization of more than 570 neuroscientists committed to advancing public awareness of the progress and promise of brain research. For more information, visit dana.org.
February 1, 2017
Mt. Vernon, NY
Mayor Thomas' New Year agenda
As we enter 2017, many of us are taking a hard look at ourselves and wondering what we should change and what goals we should strive for in the new year. As Mayor of the City of Mount Vernon, I am taking the occasion of a new year to reassess operations at City Hall and working with my staff to set goals for how we can better serve you. We want to keep what's working and fix what needs to be changed. We are taking a critical eye to management, operations, and staffing decisions and we are reorganizing - from our Building Department to our Water Department and all city agencies in between.
From my first day in office, it has been my goal to make sure City Hall employees are more responsive to the needs of taxpayers. For example, we need an employee handbook for the 1,000+ men and women who work for Mount Vernon so that taxpayers receive a dollar's worth of services for dollar's worth of investment. Change does not come without challenge but I am confident we are on the right track for the future of our city. Below are some updates in key areas and projects. We look forward to your feedback. MORE
February 1, 2017
Somers, NY
Hudson Valley Development Officers to recognize area business leaders
The Hudson Valley Association of Development Officers will host its 13th annual Philanthropy Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 8:00am-9:30 am at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill in Tarrytown, New York. This important event will recognize area business leaders who have made significant contributions to not for profit organizations in the Hudson Valley. Awards will be presented to the extraordinary people for their philanthropic efforts and support, and include:
Fundraiser of the Year – Betsy Steward, Westchester Children’s Association, in recognition of her exemplary dedication and service to the non-profit sector and professional fundraising community in the Hudson Valley and outstanding dedication to the Westchester Children’s Association and Westchester’s children.
Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year – Peter Samaha, Alps Management, McDonald’s Corporation, Franchise Owner/Operator, in recognition of his personal generosity in providing financial support and commitment to civic and charitable social responsibility.
Community Partner of the Year – Jill Singer, Jill Singer Graphics, for her contributions to nonprofit organizations through financial contributions, in-kind support, and volunteerism, and for her inspiration to her peers to join the ADO and assume a leadership role in philanthropy and community involvement.
Outstanding Corporate Philanthropy Award – David Singer Robison Energy, for his ongoing commitment to provide financial support and in-kind contributions that have inspired others to invest in our communities.
Board Philanthropic Leadership Award – Pro Bono Partnership Board of Directors, for their collective efforts as a role model organization for philanthropy, volunteerism, and leadership.
For more information about event sponsorship and tickets to attend the event, please visit www.ADOonline.org or contact Michael Lattari at Hospitality Resource Group at 914-761-7111 or Michael@HRGinc.net
January 30, 2017
White Plains, NY
Westchester Chordsmen Chorus offers free singing lessons to men
Starting Monday, January 23, and continuing for 6 consecutive Mondays, The Westchester Chordsmen Chorus will offer six free singing lessons to men in and around the County as a community service. The six-week program provides coaching and instruction to teach new singers how to sing and experienced singers how to sing better. The simple curriculum will take you from basic fundamentals to advanced concepts, regardless of your current singing ability.
Why do this? We ALL sing in our own way - in church or synagogue, in the car, in the shower. But many of us are unsure about our ability or about singing in front of others. The Chordsmen want to help you get the most beautiful sound possible from your voice, with the confidence to perform. We love to sing – that’s why we do it and have for 63 years!!
Who: Men, young and old, who have always wanted to sing, or want to improve their skills.
Experience Needed? Can’t read music? No problem, no prior musical experience is needed.
Cost: There is NO COST; the program is FREE, a community service program from the Westchester Chordsmen Chorus. Materials will be provided.
Who is teaching: Keith Harris, with over 20 years of vocal teaching experience, leads our talented and equally-experienced music team who will inspire you with great energy and humor!
When: Monday evenings starting on January 23rd, 2017 and continuing for 6 weeks. Starts at 6:45 p.m. for 1 ½ hours. Come one night or complete the full six-week course, it’s up to you.
Where: Kol Ami Synagogue 252 Soundview Road, White Plains, NY 10606
Register in Advance: Go to chordsmen.org to register. Or just show up!
Or call 914-298-SING [298-7464] to leave a message with best time and number to call back
January 30, 2017 01
Mt. Vernon, NY
Mayor Thomas congratulates Mt. Vernon’s Denzel Washington on record-setting win
Mayor Richard Thomas and the City of Mount Vernon congratulate hometown hero Denzel Washington on his historic win at the Screen Actors Guild award ceremony in Los Angeles. Mr. Washington received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Fences.
Mayor Richard Thomas said, “Denzel Washington has made Mount Vernon proud over and over again. His commitment to his craft has made him the most nominated African-American in the history of the Academy Awards. He has broken barriers and inspired young people through his art and charitable works.
Through all his successes, he has never forgotten where he came from. He has continued to support the Boys and Girls Club of America after his start at the Mount Vernon branch. He has given generously of his time, talent, and resources to his hometown. His grace and humility are examples to us all. The entire City of Mount Vernon celebrates his achievements and we are rooting for him to take home the gold statue at the Academy Awards in a few weeks.”
Washington’s SAG award is one of many achievements in the actor’s storied career. Washington has previously received a Tony, three Golden Globes, and two Academy Awards.
January 28, 2017 32
Mt. Vernon, NY
“Problem gambling prevention and integration”
Join Michelle O’Neill, LCSW Substance Abuse & Addiction Counselor at Thornton High School to discuss the dangers associated with reckless gambling.
Learn how to:
· Identify different types of gambling
· Identify different types of gamblers and who is more likely to develop a problem
· Identify when gambling becomes dangerous, including warning signs, risk factors and
unexpected consequences
· Access treatment and refer another
Michelle O’Neill has been a social worker for over 15 years and specializes in trauma treatment. She has practiced in community mental health outpatient clinics, and has dedicated her career to treating children, teens, and adults with a wide range of mental health diagnoses and life problems. Additionally, she has managed inpatient care and housing-related programs as a supervisor to improve quality assurance and assist clients who fall through the cracks of the system of care.
Thursday, February 2 at 6:30pm, Mount Vernon Public Library, 28 South First Avenue - Mount Vernon, New York 10550
January 27, 2017
Mt. Vernon, NY
Rep. Engel receives ‘A’ Grade from National Education Association
Congressman Eliot L. Engel received an “A” on the National Education Association’s (NEA) legislative report card for the 114th Congress. The report card, which can be found here, evaluates Members of Congress based on their votes on issues of importance to the NEA. In the 114th Congress, those issues included reauthorizing the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, preserving the Affordable Care Act and protecting DREAMers.
“I am tremendously pleased to have earned an ‘A’ from the NEA,” Engel said. “As a former teacher and union member, I share the NEA’s commitment to high-quality public education, strong labor protections, affordable health care coverage, and LGBTQ rights. Given the new administration’s nominee for Secretary of Education, it is more important than ever to stand up for the indispensable federal programs that serve our students and to speak out against ill-advised proposals, such as school vouchers. We ought to support our public school students– not shift valuable resources away from already cash-strapped public classrooms.
“As a Member of Congress, I will continue to work to promote these values and make these issues a priority during the 115th Congress.”
January 27, 2017
Mt. Vernon, NY
Westchester Choral Society seeks new members
Westchester Choral Society, the longest running continuous choir in the county, is inviting new members in all voice parts to join the chorus as it celebrates its 75th anniversary of bringing musical pleasure to Westchester. Weekly rehearsals are underway at the conveniently located Music Conservatory of Westchester in White Plains, where it is the chorus in residence.
The chorus, which has a current roster of more than 60 singers, is known for its friendly, welcoming atmosphere and rich tradition of presenting two concerts each season to audiences in Westchester and nearby communities. It sponsors annual Summer Sings that are open to all and starts in June at the Music Conservatory. In addition, members have shared their musical talent at nursing homes and other venues.
The chorus’ repertoire includes works from Baroque to contemporary, such as Bach’s Cantatas, Beethoven’s Symphony #9 in D minor, Handel’s Messiah, Bartok’s Hungarian and Slovak folk songs, Irving Berlin’s Unforgettable Broadway and Alice Parker’s American Hymns and Songs.
To schedule an audition, contact Numa Rousseve at 914-285-9026.
January 27, 2017
Mt. Vernon, NY
January 27, 2017 31
Mt. Vernon, NY
Legislator Lyndon Williams’ fundraiser a huge success
Legislator Lyndon Williams introducing his fellow legislator, Virginia Perez
On Thursday night, January 26, over 100 supporters attended a fundraiser for Lyndon Williams, legislator for the 13th Legislative District in Mount Vernon. The event was held at Apricots & Honey Wine and Spirits, an impressive new business located at 673 East Lincoln Avenue, near the Pelham border.
Williams, who is running for reelection, is known for his quiet and composed demeanor, but throughout the years he has represented Mount Vernon in a very positive and effective fashion. MORE
January 26, 2017 30
Mt. Vernon, NY
Mayor Thomas calls wall at Memorial Field an “Art Wall”
Mayor Thomas addressing the press on the wall
A banner of Deajah Stevens is the first to adorn the wall
Back in November of last year, Mayor Richard Thomas promised to build a wall in Mount Vernon prior to Donald Trump’s wall going up. Well, if you drive to Memorial Field, you’ll see that Mayor Thomas’ wall has been completed.
On Thursday, January 26, Mayor Richard Thomas held a press conference to showcase the new wall he had built at Memorial Field, which is intended to hide the enormous eyesore that Memorial Field has become. In attendance were many members of the press, city officials and community leaders and activists.
The mayor opened the press conference by stating: “What we built here is not a regular wall, it’s an art wall. And we need to acknowledge Sean McIntyre, head of our Industrial Development Agency for making this wall a reality. His department is helping to bring public art back throughout the City of Mount Vernon, which is exactly what we need.” MORE
January 25, 2017 29
Mt. Vernon, NY
What Is Perfection?
This month I want to share a story I read about a learning disabled child who attended Chush, a school for learning disabled children. His father was asked to give a speech at a fund-raiser. His message is message that all of us can learn from.
“Where is the perfection in my son, Shaya?” the father asked. “Everything God does is done with perfection. But my child cannot understand things as other children do. My child cannot remember facts and figures. Where is God’s perfection?” Then he went on. “I believe that when God brings a child like this into the world, the perfection He seeks is in the way people react to this child.” He then told this story about Shaya.
One afternoon Shaya and his father walked past a park where some boys were playing baseball. Shaya asked if his father thought they would let him play. His father knew that most boys would not want Shaya on their team, but he asked one of the boys. MORE
January 23, 2017 28
Bronxville, NY
Junior League of Bronxville now accepting community grant applications
The Junior League of Bronxville is now accepting Community Grant Applications for 2017. Applications will be accepted from 501(c)3 organizations that serve communities within the Junior League of Bronxville’s service area. These communities are Yonkers, Mount Vernon, Eastchester, Tuckahoe and Bronxville.
The grant request should be for an immediate and specific need related to the alleviation of hunger, the improvement of nutrition or the improvement of the health and/or welfare of girls or women within the communities served. If your organization would like to apply, please visit JLBronxville.org to access the application or you may contact Sheridan Denfeld at CommunityGrants@JLBronxville.org, and an application and instructions will be forwarded to you. The deadline for submission is February 25, 2017.
For more information on the JLB, please visit www.jlbronxville.org.
January 22, 2017 27
Mt. Vernon, NY
A message from Mayor Thomas
As we enter 2017, many of us are taking a hard look at ourselves and wondering what we should change and what goals we should strive for in the new year. As Mayor of the City of Mount Vernon, I am taking the occasion of a new year to reassess operations at City Hall and working with my staff to set goals for how we can better serve you. We want to keep what’s working and fix what needs to be changed. We are taking a critical eye to management, operations, and staffing decisions and we are reorganizing from our Police Department to our Building Department and all city agencies in between. MORE
January 20, 2017 26
Pelham, NY
Pelham “Au Pair” nominated for International Au Pair of the Year Award
Ali Hoseinzadeh (c) with two of the Scarlett family's children
Each year, the International Au Pair Association (IAPA) asks families around the world who have an au pair living with them to consider nominating their au pair for the International Au Pair of the Year Award. IAPA selects the International Au Pair of the Year based on the au pair’s extraordinary impact on their host family, commitment to going above and beyond their duties, and appreciation for meaningful cultural exchange. One local family felt that their au pair fit the bill. The Scarlett Family from Pelham has nominated their au pair, Ali from Afghanistan for this prestigious international award. Ali Hoseinzadeh provides live-in childcare for the Scarlett family's 3 children, and his outstanding dedication and enthusiasm in caring for them led to his nomination for International Au Pair of the Year. MORE
January 19, 2017
Mt. Vernon, NY 25
Mt. Vernon City Council to review personnel policies and procedures
In light of unfolding developments surrounding the criminal and employment background of David Hardy, the suspect charged with the New Year’s Eve killing of 13-year-old Shamoya McKenzie, the City Council will be working with the Police Department, Human Resources and other municipal departments to discuss and review city personnel policies and procedures.
January 18, 2017
Mt. Vernon, NY 24
Is dirty air causing dementia in Mt. Vernon and beyond?
How you can help prevent Alzheimer’s by removing air pollutants
Taking care of our loved ones is something we all want to do as we watch them grow older. Sometimes, this can be as simple as checking in with them twice a week and helping with tasks. For others, it means becoming a full-time caregiver. Some elderly people, especially those sadly suffering with dementia, move into care homes, where they’ll be able to receive around-the-clock support that they’d otherwise not experience. But there could be something else you can do to help.
Is there a link?
Scientists believe that there may be a link between the levels of magnetite found in polluted air, and the elevated levels that are present within the brain of a person who has Alzheimer’s. This possible link is worrying for people who live in areas where the air might be polluted, such as big cities like New York. MORE
January 18, 2017 23
Potsdam, NY
Clarkson University early college program offers scholarship to high school students
The award is based on a nomination from a student's high school administration and is available to students who are currently in their junior year, have excelled academically and are interested in starting college early. To receive consideration, students are encouraged to speak with their high school guidance department.
Since 1978, The Clarkson School (TCS) has provided academic high achievers, who have progressed beyond their high school curriculum, the opportunity to start college early. Students take a full first-year college course load and have the chance to participate in professor-led research, join athletic teams, and get involved in student clubs and organizations.
As opposed to the typical freshman experience, TCS students live in their own residence hall with a dedicated staff.
The living environment and sense of community are as important to TCS year as the enriching academic experience.
The residence building is reserved for TCS students, with the administrative offices connected to the residence hall and easily accessible. Each of the floors has a common area for socializing, studying and meetings, as well as a house advisor living on each floor.
Simply put, TCS students have the best of both worlds: access to all the resources and amenities of a nationally-ranked University, while also living in separate residential facilities with a dedicated faculty and staff to assist in the transition to a college setting.
To learn more about the Clarkson School Scholars Award or TCS, visit www.clarkson.edu/tcs or call 800-574-4425.
January 17, 2017
Mt. Vernon, NY
Chinese New Year celebration at Pelham Picture House
Chinese New Year event at Pelham Art Center (l); Lion dance, Kwan’s Fung Fu Studio (r)
Chinese New Year returns to Pelham Art Center on Saturday, February 4 with family-friendly activities commemorating the beginning of the Year of the Rooster! From 2:00-4:00PM, a paper-craft workshop will be held in which participants can create a Chinese Rooster and a New Year fish. At 3:15PM, members of Kwan’s Kung Fu, from Peekskill, NY, will perform a traditional Lion Dance, believed in Chinese culture to scare away evil spirits and to bring good luck. As part of our Folk Arts Series, this event is free and open to all ages.
The Lion Dance program includes an educational and historical introduction of the dance, an interactive performance, followed by a question and answer period. During the performance the lion makes its way around the room interacting with the crowd. Children can feed red envelopes filled with whatever they like to the lion if they wish to bring good luck in the New Year.
January 17, 2017
Mt. Vernon, NY
Mayor Thomas: "On the dream of Dr. King"
As we came together to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. recently, we saw many opportunities to rejoice in the progress that has been made from the pain of the past. We also see that the arc of the moral universe is still long, still bending towards justice, and we must still work together to get it there.
I was privileged to address a group of high school students and community leaders in Westchester as part of their 45th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. program.
I spoke about dreams - the dreams that Dr. King had. The dreams that parents have for their children. The dreams that young people have when they look to the future. And the dreams that I have for the City of Mount Vernon. MORE
January 17, 2017 22
Mt. Vernon, NY
Newly discovered danger of high fructose corn syrup is alarming
It’s no mystery that packaged and prepared foods in our grocery stores are full of high fructose corn syrup (HFCS). Though while more food makers are omitting this ingredient due to health dangers (and consumer demand), some companies are still including this health-damaging ingredient. Now, new troubling scientific studies reveal how high fructose corn syrup-containing foods are causing yet another unwanted side effect – heart failure.
Unknown previously, but verified through their research and recently published in "Nature", fructose has been discovered to be a key driver for a molecular mechanism that drives uncontrolled growth of the heart muscle. This condition can eventually lead to complete heart failure, as the heart literally outgrows its ability to function within the body. MORE
January 15, 2017 21
Mt. Vernon, NY
Mayor Thomas hosts “Be the Change” panel discussion on peace initiatives in honor of MLK
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is: 'What are you doing for others?'”
On a snowy and cold Friday night, January 14, just two days before Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Mayor Richard Thomas hosted a “Be the Change” panel discussion on peace initiatives in Mount Vernon.
Crime within Mount Vernon has accelerated dramatically within the last year, especially in the area of shootings, resulting in the senseless death of Shamoya McKenzie, a very intelligent, athletic and popular young Mount Vernon student. Her death has galvanized the community into action like never before.
Acting as the Mistress of Ceremonies was Sylvia Gadson, Deputy Commissioner of the Mount Vernon Recreation Department, who did a phenomenal job during the two-hour panel discussion intended to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. MORE
January 14, 2017 20
Mt. Vernon, NY
Editorial
Why I vehemently support the Sentinel LED streetlight contract
Members of the South Korean delegation that visited Mt. Vernon in 2012
A purchase and export agreement on LED products being signed at Terrence Horton's office in 2012 by South Korean officials
Readers of the Inquirer are aware that I have done extensive coverage on the controversy surrounding the LED streetlight contract. I can proudly state that my publication has been the only one that has empowered the citizens of Mount Vernon with the honest facts from the very beginning. While other media sources have tried to confuse readers with fake news, the Inquirer has only printed the honest and accurate facts.
One of the biggest fake stories about the whole streetlight debacle revolves around Horton’s trip to South Korea with a small delegation led by Mayor Ernest D. Davis. The purpose of the historic trip was to sign a friendship agreement between Gwangju, South Korea and Mount Vernon.
Also signed was an international trade agreement between Gwangju-based Soosung Electronics and Sentinel Construction Inc. of Mount Vernon, Terrence Horton’s company.
“This will begin an era of cultural and technological exchange with tremendous benefits between the two cities,” said Davis during the signing ceremony. MORE
January 12, 2017
Mt. Vernon, NY
Legislator Tubiolo invites actor Anthony Ribustello to speak at Sons of Italy
Legislator David Tubiolo with actor, Anthony Ribustello
At the December monthly meeting of the John D. Calandra Lodge #2600 of the Order of Sons of Italy in America (OSIA), at The Olde Stone Mill in the neighborhood of Crestwood, Yonkers, NY, actor Anthony J. Ribustello was invited by Legislator Tubiolo and spoke as the Lodge's Guest Speaker.
Legislator David Tubiolo (R – Mount Vernon & Yonkers) is the recruitment chair of the Lodge tasked with attracting potential new members, as well as coordinating and scheduling the guest speakers.
Anthony Ribustello was born on Adee Avenue in the Bronx, in the neighborhood of Allerton, and he grew up in the neighborhood of Pelham Bay. He attended Public School 71, Public School 101, St. Benedict’s Elementary School, Cardinal Spellman High School and graduated from Iona College. His paternal family descends from the region of Sicily, while his maternal family descends from the regions of Basilicata and Calabria, Italy. MORE
January 12, 2017 19
Mt. Vernon, NY
Many hold silent candlelight vigil to protest loss of Shamoya McKenzie
Protesters participating in a 'moment of silence' outside Police Headquarters
On Wednesday, January 11, with heavy hearts, the Shamoya McKenzie family, students, parents and supporters of the Mount Vernon basketball community held a silent candlelight vigil. The large group assembled at The Mansion, located at 4 North 3rd Avenue and then marched to Police Headquarters, where they paused and held a moment of silence. The group then proceeded to nearby City Hall and filed into the City Council Chambers and attended the regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council.
The Shamoya McKenzie Foundation, the Mount Vernon Lady Elite Basketball Club and the Mount Vernon Junior Knights Basketball Club united in an initial demonstration of “Silent Protest” as a show of support for the families of Shamoya McKenzie, O’Neil Bandoo and other victims, impacted by senseless shootings in Mount Vernon. MORE
January 11, 2017
Mt. Vernon, NY
What is Martin Luther King Day?
Martin Luther King Day is a United States federal holiday. It is celebrated annually on the third Monday of January and is also known as King Day or MLK Day. In some states it is also commonly referred to as Civil Rights Day or Human Rights Day. In recent years it is increasingly seen to be a 'Day of Service' when Americans are encouraged to volunteer to help others less fortunate than themselves.
Martin Luther King Day commemorates the birthday of American civil rights leader Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and celebrates his life, achievements and legacy.
King was hugely influential in the American Civil Rights Movement (despite never holding public office) and was a major advocate of non-violent activism in the struggle for the end of racial discrimination under US law. He was assassinated in 1968.
This federal holiday in King’s honor was created in 1983, during the presidency of Ronald Reagan, and first observed in January 1986.
January 10, 2017 17
Mt. Vernon, NY
The miraculous Manuka Honey
Manuka honey was first introduced to me many years ago by my wife’s best friend, Annie, who brought back a few bottles of it from her New Zealand honeymoon trip. And frankly, when she told me that it was "medicine," I wasn't at all thrilled to eat it. I guess many of us tend to associate the word with the synthetic medicine prescribed by doctors in the clinics. Many years later, I came to know the honey as the most treasured honey in New Zealand and Australia that has miraculous healing effects.
Unique Manuka Factor or commonly known as UMF is the only worldwide standard in identifying and measuring the antibacterial strength or quality of some strains of Manuka. It is a guarantee that the honey being sold has the special UMF antibacterial property and a UMF rating of 10 is the minimum recognized. Ordinary Manuka has only the hydrogen peroxide antibacterial property, which is common to most types of honey, whereas, UMF manuka has both the natural hydrogen peroxide antibacterial property and its own natural UMF antibacterial property, giving it increased antibacterial potency. The UMF property is very stable, unlike the hydrogen peroxide antibacterial property common in most honey,
which is easily destroyed by heat, light, as well as certain enzymes in body serum. MORE
January 9, 2017 16
Mt. Vernon, NY
UConn women’s basketball makes Shamoya McKenzie an honorary team member
While most teenagers are preparing for life in high school or contemplating which major to study in college, Shamoya McKenzie had her future planned out.
The 13-year-old star on the Mount Vernon (N.Y.) junior varsity basketball team wanted to go to the University of Connecticut not just to play for the women's basketball team, but to major in business. She then planned to play in the WNBA.
Lady Knights varsity head coach Ayo Hart said they were hoping for a letter from Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma to "bring solace" to McKenzie's mother, Nadine.
UConn officially made Shamoya McKenzie an honorary member of the UConn women's basketball program Friday, complete with a No. 30 jersey to match her number at Mount Vernon. A letter enclosed in a package ended with, "Once a Husky, Always a Husky."
Affixed to the fuchsia-painted walls of McKenzie's bedroom room, above her white headboard, is a poster of the current Huskies' roster - a nightly reminder of what the 6-foot-2 standout was working for in her basketball career.
Source: USA Today
January 9, 2017 15
Mt. Vernon, NY
Mayor Thomas statement on “Making college tuition-free for middle class New Yorkers”
All of our young people deserve access to higher education and the chance to realize their dreams. Thanks to Governor Andrew Cuomo for bringing this dream closer to reality. High tuition and enormous school loans are turning the American Dream into an American Nightmare.
These financial burdens are crippling credit and preventing hard working people of all ages from buying homes or investing in their communities. Mount Vernon is home to bright, creative, intelligent young people and I am happy to work with Governor Cuomo to widen the pathway to higher education for Mount Vernon.”
January 9, 2017 14
White Plains, NY
Applications being accepted for seasonal park rangers
The Westchester County Department of Public Safety is accepting applications for seasonal park rangers to patrol county parks this summer. Applications are due by Feb. 27 and are available online at the Department of Public Safety’s web pages: http://publicsafety.westchestergov.com.
Uniformed park rangers work under the supervision of county police officers to maintain a safe and enjoyable atmosphere in the county’s parks. They assist park users, provide information on park rules and procedures, help in searches for lost children, perform basic first aid on occasion and make regular security checks of buildings and facilities.
First-time park rangers are paid $14 hourly. Salaries are higher for those who have worked as a ranger for the county before.
To qualify, applicants must be a high school graduate, at least 19 years of age, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Westchester County and possess a valid New York State driver’s license by the time of appointment.
Accepted candidates must attend a three-week training program at the Westchester County Police Academy.
January 8, 2017 13
Mt. Vernon, NY
Mayor Thomas returns to court to continue fight on residency requirements
On January 6, Mayor Thomas instructed attorneys for the City of Mount Vernon to file a Request for Judicial Intervention in response to the City Council passing an ordiance, on Wednesday, December 14 at a scheduled City Council Meeting authorizing and directing the City Comptroller to cease payment of salary and benefits to the vacant positions of five top members of his administration.
Mayor Thomas has vehemently argued about the residency ordinance and the significant legal ramifications associated with such an act.
In a surprising move, on December 23, the mayor vetoed the City Council’s ordinance, but the City Council turned around and voted unanimously to overturn the mayor’s veto and ordered to permanently vacate the positions effective Thursday, December 29. Consequently, Comptroller Maureen Walker notified the affected individuals that their last paycheck would be dispensed on Friday, January 6.
The following is a list of the five impacted members of Thomas’ administration:
Commissioner Ralph Uzzi (who lives in Saddlebrook, NJ), Corporation Counsel Lawrence A. Porcari (who live in Yonkers), Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Spiezio III (who lives in Florida), Special Assistant to the Mayor Maria Donovan, Esq., (who lives in Queens), 3rd Assistant Corporation Counsel La-Teea Going, Esq., and others, who are in violation of the City Charter’s Residency Requirements.
January 8, 2017 12
Mt. Vernon, NY
Breaking News
News on latest streetlight court hearing: “City is in danger of default”
LED streetlights will make Mt. Vernon a brighter and safer city
The court case involving Sentinel Technology Services, Inc. and the City of Mount Vernon is becoming more and more incomprehensible as time goes by.
A team of Sentinel attorneys appeared in White Plains Supreme Court before Judge Alan Scheinkman, Administrative judge of the state’s 9th Judicial District, on January 6 to request that the judge order the city to pay Terrence Horton, president of Sentinel Technology Services, Inc., for phase 2 of the streetlight contract he was awarded by the city. The judge has already ruled that the city must pay Horton $337,000 plus interest on phase 1 of the contract.
When the case was called, Arent Fox, senior partner for Arent Fox, LLP, the firm representing the city, asked Judge Scheinkman that his firm be allowed to withdraw as councsel for the city. His request was approved by Judge Scheinkman and unopposed by the lawyers representing Sentinel Technology Services, Inc. The judge did stipulate that Fox’s actions will be stayed for a period 30 days in order for the city to retain a new attorney. The judge further stated that if the city does not have an attorney present at the next hearing to be held on February 17, a default judgment may be entered against the city at that time. Fox was also instructed to inform the city of the court's directives as set forth on the record on January 6.MORE
January 6, 2017 11
Mt. Vernon, NY
Harriet Tubman National Park may become a reality soon
By Michael Hill
Harriet Tubman’s upcoming debut on the $20 bill is just half the good news in the upstate New York town where the Underground Railroad conductor settled down and grew old.
A long-sought national historical park here honoring Tubman could be officially established as early as this summer. The move would give a boost to preservation efforts at her old home and church just as the former slave is poised to replace President Andrew Jackson as the face of the $20 bill.
“It’s about time,” Judith Bryant, Tubman’s 80-year-old great-great-grandniece said of the recognition as the first African-American on U.S. paper currency. “People who don’t know about her will now.”
Bryant stood beside a simple headstone describing Tubman as a “Heroine of the Underground Railroad,” a phrase that resonates personally with the Auburn resident. Bryant’s great-great-grandfather was Tubman’s brother, and was among the dozens of slaves she guided north to freedom. MORE
January 5, 2017 10
Valhalla, NY
Statement by WCC president on Governor Cuomo’s tuition-free proposal
Statement by Dr. Belinda S. Miles, President, Westchester Community College:
As Westchester County’s largest educational institution, we support the plan to make college more affordable for those seeking relevant 21st Century skills to support themselves and their families. This proposal would help increase access to higher education throughout New York State and help students improve their lives in the future. As more students enter community colleges and complete their studies, they will be positioned to transition to four-year institutions and the workplace where there is a need to fill openings in growing fields such as healthcare, analytics, and information technology.
Removing the affordability barrier is one of the fundamental aspects of the community college “open door” access mission. Some people believe that since community colleges are priced affordably, there is no need for financial aid and other support for incoming students. This is not always the case. Many of our students need scholarships and state and federal financial aid in addition to loans. Directing new financial resources to talent development in New York is a necessary investment that will reap benefits locally, regionally, and nationally.
January 5, 2017 09
White Plains, NY
Statement from Minority Leader John Testa on affordable housing settlement
Republican Legislators with County Executive Astorino and community leaders following the recent announcement
The Republican Legislators are proud to stand with County Executive Astorino and our local communities in recognizing the completion of Westchester County’s obligations under the terms of the 2009 fair and affordable housing settlement. I applaud the County Executive, the Westchester County Planning Department and our municipal partners for not only meeting but also exceeding the requirement to build 750 units of affordable Housing by the end of this year.
I am hopeful that the latest Analysis of Impediments document which has been arbitrarily rejected by HUD on 8 separate submissions will finally be accepted under a new federal administration.
Westchester County has always been and will continue to be a diverse, welcoming community. While critics of the County claim that Westchester was in violation of fair housing laws, in fact the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit said in a ruling issued in September of 2015 that 'there has been no finding, at any point, that Westchester actually engaged in housing discrimination.
With this settlement behind us, I look forward to continuing the development of affordable housing in Westchester County because our residents need it and it makes our communities better. It will be a much more positive and productive endeavor without the federal government’s interference.
January 5, 2017 08
Mt. Vernon, NY
NY State Bar Association urges action on legislation to strengthen indigent criminal defense services
Governor Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a bill (S.8114 and A.10706) that would have required the State of New York to gradually assume the costs of providing constitutionally mandated legal representation to indigent criminal defendants.
The bill was approved by the State Legislature with unanimous, bipartisan support. It called for a seven-year phase-in of state assumption of the costs, now largely borne by county governments.
In a statement, New York State Bar Association President Claire P. Gutekunst said:
"We are disappointed by the Governor's veto. Sponsors Senator John DeFrancisco and Assemblywoman Patricia Fahey crafted a thoughtful bill that had widespread support from county governments, the legal community and community organizations.
"The State Bar Association's priority continues to be enactment of a law to ensure that New York's public criminal defense system provides meaningful legal representation to all indigent criminal defendants in New York, in accordance with the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Gideon v. Wainwright (1963).
"We hope to work with the Governor and Legislature to accomplish that goal early in the new year."
January 4, 2017 07
Mt. Vernon, NY
There are currently nearly one million veterans living in the New York area, and many of them reside in Mount Vernon.
We must always recognize and respect the veterans who served to keep us safe —not just on one day but every day.
Currently, there are about twenty-two million veterans in America, with almost one million of them living in New York State.
While we are right to rejoice when our loved ones return home, we must remember that veterans often face a different battle when trying to reclaim their civilian lives. We must remember that not all battle scars are visible, and we must ensure that we provide the same level of quality care to all our service-members, whether they are suffering from the physical or psychological wounds of war.
This column has been created, in collaboration with the Mount Vernon Veteran Service Agency (VSA), to honor and keep Mount Vernon veterans in the know about events and happenings in the veteran community in and around Mount Vernon.
January 3, 2017 06
Mt. Vernon, NY
Editorial
Why I will never post on Facebook again!
On January 2 I posted what I thought was an encouraging and motivating editorial on the Inquirer’s website. I then very innocently posted it on my Facebook page, which I never use. Well, the editorial created a frenzy of posts – many positive, but one in particular hurt my feelings in a serious way.
My post prompted one user to state that I had sold my soul and was benefitting financially by taking sides with the current mayor of Mount Vernon.
I realize that the person who created said post is ignorant about my mission as the publisher and editor of the Inquirer. My mission is basically to act as a messenger of all the good things that happen in Mount Vernon on a daily basis. In the interim I do get press releases from the mayor’s office, which I print. I also print press releases and letters to the editor from other city officials and citizens in general. And please keep in mind that I continuously print editorials that are not viewed as favorable by the mayor’s office and others. MORE
January 2, 2017 05
Mt. Vernon, NY
Fleetwood CVS no longer open 24 hours
Don’t count on going to CVS in Fleetwood in the middle of the night anymore. According to one store manager, the store’s pharmacy is no longer open around the clock, so the city told them they could no longer keep the store open 24 hours.
According to Mayor Thomas, there is an ordinance on the books that requires CVS to have the 24 hour pharmacy in place to operate 24 hours. Since they have ceased the 24 hour pharmacy, the Buildings Department has enforced said rule.
So, now that CVS is no longer open around the clock, you’ll need to make some telephone calls to find another pharmacy that is open all night.
January 2, 2017 04
Mt. Vernon, NY
Editorial
Mt. Vernonites: “You must unite and not despair over latest crime wave”
Mount Vernon, which is my adopted home, is a magnificent city experiencing something similar to what Bronx residents had to endure in the 1970’s before they overcame what appeared to be endless and insurmountable obstacles.
With unprecedented division amongst a population of almost 100,000 residents, and crime at a record high, every Mount Vernonite must find a way to get involved to overcome the issues plaguing the city.
We are all struggling to make sense of the recent and unspeakable tragedy involving the loss of a brilliant and athletic 13-year-old young lady, and to find a way to comfort the family and community that were shattered by this incomprehensible violence. Part of our healing must be the conviction that we will do everything in our power to keep tragedies like this from happening again. We must strive as a united city to prevent the continuous drumbeat of death-by-gun that claims too many lives in Mount Vernon.
Citizens of Mount Vernon need to find ways to have their voices heard. And the way to do that is to participate in City Council meetings in large number and speak during the public speaking sessions – like Brenda Crump does. Mount Vernon needs more Brenda Crumps. If you stay home and let the other guy represent you – that won’t work.
You can take your city back from the current division and despair, but you need to unite and become one family again – like you were when I came to Mount Vernon 13 years ago. Stop complaining amongst each other and complain to the elected officials. And most importantly, you must get out to vote to remove individuals viewed as so-called ‘bums.’
Joe Parisi
Publisher/Editor
December 30, 2016 03
Mt. Vernon, NY
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Response to Mayor Thomas' letter on
|
February 2017 issue of the
Mount Vernon Inquirer
CLICK here to view the February 2017
issue of the Mt. Vernon Inquirer
CLICK HERE for Past Issues
VIEW FLYERS ON UPCOMING EVENTS AND OUR
MANY ADVERTISERS BY SCROLLING
DOWN AT THIS POINT
Click on below image to view photos and read the "Playbook" on Memorial Field
Arts on Third 2016
Photo Gallery
The Joe Parisi Online Show
|
|