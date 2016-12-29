Established in 2004 by Joe and Luisa Parisi, publishers, the Inquirer
Last updated: 12/29/16 - 7:30 PM
January 9, 2017 14
White Plains, NY
Applications being accepted for seasonal park rangers
The Westchester County Department of Public Safety is accepting applications for seasonal park rangers to patrol county parks this summer. Applications are due by Feb. 27 and are available online at the Department of Public Safety’s web pages: http://publicsafety.westchestergov.com.
Uniformed park rangers work under the supervision of county police officers to maintain a safe and enjoyable atmosphere in the county’s parks. They assist park users, provide information on park rules and procedures, help in searches for lost children, perform basic first aid on occasion and make regular security checks of buildings and facilities.
First-time park rangers are paid $14 hourly. Salaries are higher for those who have worked as a ranger for the county before.
To qualify, applicants must be a high school graduate, at least 19 years of age, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Westchester County and possess a valid New York State driver’s license by the time of appointment.
Accepted candidates must attend a three-week training program at the Westchester County Police Academy.
January 8, 2017 13
Mt. Vernon, NY
Mayor Thomas returns to court to continue fight on residency requirements
On January 6, Mayor Thomas instructed attorneys for the City of Mount Vernon to file a Request for Judicial Intervention in response to the City Council passing an ordiance, on Wednesday, December 14 at a scheduled City Council Meeting authorizing and directing the City Comptroller to cease payment of salary and benefits to the vacant positions of five top members of his administration.
Mayor Thomas has vehemently argued about the residency ordinance and the significant legal ramifications associated with such an act.
In a surprising move, on December 23, the mayor vetoed the City Council’s ordinance, but the City Council turned around and voted unanimously to overturn the mayor’s veto and ordered to permanently vacate the positions effective Thursday, December 29. Consequently, Comptroller Maureen Walker notified the affected individuals that their last paycheck would be dispensed on Friday, January 6.
The following is a list of the five impacted members of Thomas’ administration:
Commissioner Ralph Uzzi (who lives in Saddlebrook, NJ), Corporation Counsel Lawrence A. Porcari (who live in Yonkers), Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Spiezio III (who lives in Florida), Special Assistant to the Mayor Maria Donovan, Esq., (who lives in Queens), 3rd Assistant Corporation Counsel La-Teea Going, Esq., and others, who are in violation of the City Charter’s Residency Requirements.
January 8, 2017 12
Mt. Vernon, NY
Breaking News
News on latest streetlight court hearing: “City is in danger of default”
LED streetlights will make Mt. Vernon a brighter and safer city
The court case involving Sentinel Technology Services, Inc. and the City of Mount Vernon is becoming more and more incomprehensible as time goes by.
A team of Sentinel attorneys appeared in White Plains Supreme Court before Judge Alan Scheinkman, chief judge of the state’s 9th Judicial District, on January 6 to request that the judge orders the city to pay Terrence Horton, president of Sentinel Technology Services, Inc., for phase 2 of the streetlight contract he was awarded by the city. The judge has already ruled that the city must pay Horton $337.000 plus interest on phase 1 of the contract.
When the case was called, Arent Fox, senior partner for Arent Fox, LLP, the firm representing the city, asked Judge Scheinkman that his firm be allowed to withdraw as council for the city. His request was approved by Judge Scheinkman and unopposed by the lawyers representing Sentinel Technology Services, Inc. The judge did stipulate that Fox’s actions will be stayed for a period 30 days in order for the city to retain a new attorney. The judge further stated that if the city does not have an attorney present at the next hearing to be held on February 17, a default judgment may be entered against the city at that time. Fox was also instructed to inform the city of the courts directives as set forth on the record on January 6.
MORE
January 6, 2017 11
Mt. Vernon, NY
Harriet Tubman National Park may become a reality soon
By Michael Hill
Harriet Tubman’s upcoming debut on the $20 bill is just half the good news in the upstate New York town where the Underground Railroad conductor settled down and grew old.
A long-sought national historical park here honoring Tubman could be officially established as early as this summer. The move would give a boost to preservation efforts at her old home and church just as the former slave is poised to replace President Andrew Jackson as the face of the $20 bill.
“It’s about time,” Judith Bryant, Tubman’s 80-year-old great-great-grandniece said of the recognition as the first African-American on U.S. paper currency. “People who don’t know about her will now.”
Bryant stood beside a simple headstone describing Tubman as a “Heroine of the Underground Railroad,” a phrase that resonates personally with the Auburn resident. Bryant’s great-great-grandfather was Tubman’s brother, and was among the dozens of slaves she guided north to freedom. MORE
January 5, 2017 10
Valhalla, NY
Statement by WCC president on Governor Cuomo’s tuition-free proposal
Statement by Dr. Belinda S. Miles, President, Westchester Community College:
As Westchester County’s largest educational institution, we support the plan to make college more affordable for those seeking relevant 21st Century skills to support themselves and their families. This proposal would help increase access to higher education throughout New York State and help students improve their lives in the future. As more students enter community colleges and complete their studies, they will be positioned to transition to four-year institutions and the workplace where there is a need to fill openings in growing fields such as healthcare, analytics, and information technology.
Removing the affordability barrier is one of the fundamental aspects of the community college “open door” access mission. Some people believe that since community colleges are priced affordably, there is no need for financial aid and other support for incoming students. This is not always the case. Many of our students need scholarships and state and federal financial aid in addition to loans. Directing new financial resources to talent development in New York is a necessary investment that will reap benefits locally, regionally, and nationally.
January 5, 2017 09
White Plains, NY
Statement from Minority Leader John Testa on affordable housing settlement
Republican Legislators with County Executive Astorino and community leaders following the recent announcement
The Republican Legislators are proud to stand with County Executive Astorino and our local communities in recognizing the completion of Westchester County’s obligations under the terms of the 2009 fair and affordable housing settlement. I applaud the County Executive, the Westchester County Planning Department and our municipal partners for not only meeting but also exceeding the requirement to build 750 units of affordable Housing by the end of this year.
I am hopeful that the latest Analysis of Impediments document which has been arbitrarily rejected by HUD on 8 separate submissions will finally be accepted under a new federal administration.
Westchester County has always been and will continue to be a diverse, welcoming community. While critics of the County claim that Westchester was in violation of fair housing laws, in fact the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit said in a ruling issued in September of 2015 that 'there has been no finding, at any point, that Westchester actually engaged in housing discrimination.
With this settlement behind us, I look forward to continuing the development of affordable housing in Westchester County because our residents need it and it makes our communities better. It will be a much more positive and productive endeavor without the federal government’s interference.
January 5, 2017 08
Mt. Vernon, NY
NY State Bar Association urges action on legislation to strengthen indigent criminal defense services
Governor Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a bill (S.8114 and A.10706) that would have required the State of New York to gradually assume the costs of providing constitutionally mandated legal representation to indigent criminal defendants.
The bill was approved by the State Legislature with unanimous, bipartisan support. It called for a seven-year phase-in of state assumption of the costs, now largely borne by county governments.
In a statement, New York State Bar Association President Claire P. Gutekunst said:
"We are disappointed by the Governor's veto. Sponsors Senator John DeFrancisco and Assemblywoman Patricia Fahey crafted a thoughtful bill that had widespread support from county governments, the legal community and community organizations.
"The State Bar Association's priority continues to be enactment of a law to ensure that New York's public criminal defense system provides meaningful legal representation to all indigent criminal defendants in New York, in accordance with the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Gideon v. Wainwright (1963).
"We hope to work with the Governor and Legislature to accomplish that goal early in the new year."
January 4, 2017 07
Mt. Vernon, NY
There are currently nearly one million veterans living in the New York area, and many of them reside in Mount Vernon.
We must always recognize and respect the veterans who served to keep us safe —not just on one day but every day.
Currently, there are about twenty-two million veterans in America, with almost one million of them living in New York State.
While we are right to rejoice when our loved ones return home, we must remember that veterans often face a different battle when trying to reclaim their civilian lives. We must remember that not all battle scars are visible, and we must ensure that we provide the same level of quality care to all our service-members, whether they are suffering from the physical or psychological wounds of war.
This column has been created, in collaboration with the Mount Vernon Veteran Service Agency (VSA), to honor and keep Mount Vernon veterans in the know about events and happenings in the veteran community in and around Mount Vernon.
January 3, 2017 06
Mt. Vernon, NY
Editorial
Why I will never post on Facebook again!
On January 2 I posted what I thought was an encouraging and motivating editorial on the Inquirer’s website. I then very innocently posted it on my Facebook page, which I never use. Well, the editorial created a frenzy of posts – many positive, but one in particular hurt my feelings in a serious way.
My post prompted one user to state that I had sold my soul and was benefitting financially by taking sides with the current mayor of Mount Vernon.
I realize that the person who created said post is ignorant about my mission as the publisher and editor of the Inquirer. My mission is basically to act as a messenger of all the good things that happen in Mount Vernon on a daily basis. In the interim I do get press releases from the mayor’s office, which I print. I also print press releases and letters to the editor from other city officials and citizens in general. And please keep in mind that I continuously print editorials that are not viewed as favorable by the mayor’s office and others. MORE
January 2, 2017 05
Mt. Vernon, NY
Fleetwood CVS no longer open 24 hours
Don’t count on going to CVS in Fleetwood in the middle of the night anymore. According to one store manager, the store’s pharmacy is no longer open around the clock, so the city told them they could no longer keep the store open 24 hours.
According to Mayor Thomas, there is an ordinance on the books that requires CVS to have the 24 hour pharmacy in place to operate 24 hours. Since they have ceased the 24 hour pharmacy, the Buildings Department has enforced said rule.
So, now that CVS is no longer open around the clock, you’ll need to make some telephone calls to find another pharmacy that is open all night.
January 2, 2017 04
Mt. Vernon, NY
Editorial
Mt. Vernonites: “You must unite and not despair over latest crime wave”
Mount Vernon, which is my adopted home, is a magnificent city experiencing something similar to what Bronx residents had to endure in the 1970’s before they overcame what appeared to be endless and insurmountable obstacles.
With unprecedented division amongst a population of almost 100,000 residents, and crime at a record high, every Mount Vernonite must find a way to get involved to overcome the issues plaguing the city.
We are all struggling to make sense of the recent and unspeakable tragedy involving the loss of a brilliant and athletic 13-year-old young lady, and to find a way to comfort the family and community that were shattered by this incomprehensible violence. Part of our healing must be the conviction that we will do everything in our power to keep tragedies like this from happening again. We must strive as a united city to prevent the continuous drumbeat of death-by-gun that claims too many lives in Mount Vernon.
Citizens of Mount Vernon need to find ways to have their voices heard. And the way to do that is to participate in City Council meetings in large number and speak during the public speaking sessions – like Brenda Crump does. Mount Vernon needs more Brenda Crumps. If you stay home and let the other guy represent you – that won’t work.
You can take your city back from the current division and despair, but you need to unite and become one family again – like you were when I came to Mount Vernon 13 years ago. Stop complaining amongst each other and complain to the elected officials. And most importantly, you must get out to vote to remove individuals viewed as so-called ‘bums.’
Joe Parisi
Publisher/Editor
December 30, 2016 03
Mt. Vernon, NY
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Response to Mayor Thomas' letter on
January 2017 issue of the
Mount Vernon Inquirer
